Lunes, 08 de Mayo de 2017

Frida Sofía presume sus curvas

Cd. de México.-
Frida Sofía, la hija de la cantante Alejandra Guzmán, lució sus curvas en bikini gracias a una imagen que publicó en Instagram.

En la imagen, Frida Sofía aparece posando de perfil, sosteniendo a un perro en sus brazos.

La fotografía ya tiene más de dos mil “me gusta”.

Apenas hace unos días, la joven compartió en la red social una fotografía en la que posó desnuda.

Hace unas semanas dio a conocer una imagen en la que se mostraba su marcado abdomen.

