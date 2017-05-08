Frida Sofía presume sus curvas

Cd. de México.-
Frida Sofía, la hija de la cantante Alejandra Guzmán, lució sus curvas en bikini gracias a una imagen que publicó en Instagram.
En la imagen, Frida Sofía aparece posando de perfil, sosteniendo a un perro en sus brazos.
La fotografía ya tiene más de dos mil “me gusta”.
Apenas hace unos días, la joven compartió en la red social una fotografía en la que posó desnuda.
Hace unas semanas dio a conocer una imagen en la que se mostraba su marcado abdomen.
#nobodyshaming What happened to the connection between authenticity and beauty? – not all things are viewed the same way. To me, the naked body is a form of art. I understand some may disagree, curse, criticize, judge, insult and whatever but they'll do it regardless so just DO YOU who gives a about what other people say, like or think?! WHAT DO YOU LIKE AND/OR THINK? #ilovemybody #whatswrongwithalittledestruction #everybodyisbeatiful #loveyourbody #lookbestnaked